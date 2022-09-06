Suspect takes plea deal in killing of pregnant teen, Upstate man
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect initially charged with murder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the 2019 shooting deaths of a man and a pregnant woman in Anderson.
Brandon Cullins was in court for the hearing on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, death of a child in utero and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime.
Cullins shot and killed two victims, 18-year-old Danielle Blanding and 23-year-old Ezquiel Estrich, at Fairview Garden Apartments on Williamston Road on May 3, 2019.
Blanding’s autopsy revealed she was pregnant.
Cullins was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bond hearing for 2 men accused in deadly shooting of pregnant teen, man in Anderson gets heated
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.