Suspect takes plea deal in killing of pregnant teen, Upstate man

Brandon Cullins, initially charged with murder, enters a guilty plea in the shooting deaths of an Upstate man and a pregnant teen in 2019.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect initially charged with murder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the 2019 shooting deaths of a man and a pregnant woman in Anderson.

Brandon Cullins was in court for the hearing on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, death of a child in utero and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime.

Cullins shot and killed two victims, 18-year-old Danielle Blanding and 23-year-old Ezquiel Estrich, at Fairview Garden Apartments on Williamston Road on May 3, 2019.

Ezquiel Estrich
Ezquiel Estrich(Provided by family)

Blanding’s autopsy revealed she was pregnant.

Cullins was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bond hearing for 2 men accused in deadly shooting of pregnant teen, man in Anderson gets heated

