Suspect takes plea deal in killing of pregnant teen, Upstate man

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect initially charged with murder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the 2019 shooting deaths of a man and a pregnant woman in Anderson.

Brandon Cullins was in court for the hearing on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, death of a child in utero and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime.

Cullins shot and killed two victims, 18-year-old Danielle Blanding and 23-year-old Ezquiel Estrich, at Fairview Garden Apartments on Williamston Road on May 3, 2019.

Blanding’s autopsy revealed she was pregnant.

Cullins was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

