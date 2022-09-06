Upstate, WNC events to remember lives lost in 9/11

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On September 11, 2001, 2977 lives were lost in terrorist attacks. Here are events you can attend to commemorate:

Tuesday, September 6

Furman students will plant 3,000 flags in front of Furman Hall at 7 p.m. to commemorate 9/11.

Bob Jones University will set up flags at 4 p.m. near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus.

Friday, September 9

City of Easley 9/11 Remembrance Service in front of City Hall in Downtown Easley at 9 a.m.

Saturday, September 10

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Fluor Field. The climb will start at 9 a.m.

Sunday, September 11

City of Asheville 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 100 Court Plaza at 8:30 a.m.

Henderson County 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the Historic Courthouse at 8:30 a.m.

Operation Fallen Feather is a non-profit dedicated to connecting active and retired military and first responders with horses. The event will be held at 102 Old Saluda Dam Road in easley.

