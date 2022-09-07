120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land.

Tree destroyed by weekend storms (Sassafras Flowers)

The property owners say the original property owners live next door and have owned the property for decades. They say the tree is at least 120 years old and they’re sad to see it go.

The property owners say when the tree was destroyed, they were forced to cancel an arrangement class they had planned for the day.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.