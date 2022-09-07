2 arrested, 11 wanted on drug charges in Oconee County

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office have made two arrests in a drug bust, but are searching for 11 other suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies obtained arrest warrants, based on controlled purchases by undercover operatives, on 20 people.

Deputies say as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday nine of the subjects have been arrested or were already in jail.

Here are the names of two of the suspects arrested and charged:

Barry Dee Palmer, 33 (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

33-year-old Barry Dee Palmer II was charged with one count distribution of heroin, one count distribution of fentanyl and one count trafficking in methamphetamine and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. He was also arrested on an outstanding magistrates bench warrant. Palmer remains in jail on a combined $90,000 surety bond.

Mitchell Adair Sloan, 39 (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

39-year-old Mitchell Adair Sloan was charged with one count in methamphetamine and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday on a $100,000 surety bond.

Both will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device should they be released.

Deputies are still searching for the following suspects:

40-year-old David Wayne Howard of Westminster who is charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine.

53-year-old James Gus Orr, Jr. of Seneca who is charged with one count of distribution in methamphetamine.

36-year-old Justin Marshall Gunn of Walhalla who is charged with three counts of distribution in methamphetamine and one count in distribution of heroin.

42-year-old Joshua James Witherington of Seneca who is charged with one count in distribution of methamphetamine.

54-year-old Teresa Lynn Worley of Walhalla who is charged with one count distribution of methamphetamine.

21-year-old Tyler Ray Spearman of Westminster who is charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of ecstasy and one count distribution of LSD.

37-year-old Christina Ann Henson of Seneca who is charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

37-year-old William David Gunn of Walhalla who is charged with one count of distribution of heroin.

26-year-old James Earl Webb of Westminster who is charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of heroin.

40-year-old Shasta Denard Richardson of Seneca who is charged with one count distribution of methamphetamine.

42-year-old Lori Denise Williams of Walhalla who is charged with one count distribution of methamphetamine.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

