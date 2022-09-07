BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House.

Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business.

Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its place at 214 Rutherford Street.

John Lewis, a master of barbecue and founder of Lewis Barbecue in Charleston, SC, says he is bringing his Texas-style barbecue to the Upstate.

The Greenville location makes this Lewis Barbecue’s second location

