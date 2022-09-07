City: Haywood Road closed while workers set pedestrian bridge

Haywood Road closed
Haywood Road closed
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says Haywood Road will be closed while overnight workers set up the new Swamp Rabbit Trail pedestrian bridge.

Haywood Road will be closed the night of Friday, Sept.. 9 from Halton Road to the new Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. A detour will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continues to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The city said a second bridge over Laurens Road will be placed later in the month of September.

The bridges are on schedule for a December 2022 opening that will connect the Swamp Rabbit Trail Green Line from Cleveland Park to CU-ICAR, the city mentioned.

MORE NEWS: Person of interest in missing woman’s case used substance to kill Upstate man, deputies say

