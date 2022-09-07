City: Haywood Road closed while workers set pedestrian bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says Haywood Road will be closed while overnight workers set up the new Swamp Rabbit Trail pedestrian bridge.

Haywood Road will be closed the night of Friday, Sept.. 9 from Halton Road to the new Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. A detour will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continues to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Haywood Road closed (City of Greenville)

The city said a second bridge over Laurens Road will be placed later in the month of September.

The bridges are on schedule for a December 2022 opening that will connect the Swamp Rabbit Trail Green Line from Cleveland Park to CU-ICAR, the city mentioned.

