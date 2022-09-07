Crash in Greenville County kills one person on Tuesday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following a crash along Hobbs Road on Tuesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. near Keller Road.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Hobbs Road when they went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

No other details about the victim or the crash were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

