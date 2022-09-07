DNR & Clemson University work to clean-up Bald Rock Heritage Preserve graffiti

CLEVELAND, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A place of beauty, is now a place of graffiti.

Have you noticed the spray paint around Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, in Cleveland?

The rock is not looking so bald, but more like it’s covered in tattoos, as paint now covers most of it.

The Clemson Department of Architecture and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have teamed up to give this preserve a makeover.

Clemson’s Director of Landscape Architecture graduate studies Paul Russell says it starts with visitors cleaning up their act.

“It has become more of a cultural place to come and express yourself with graffiti rather than to enjoy the view,” Russell said.

When you look up, you’ll see a beautiful view of the mountains, but when you look down you’ll see spray-painted flowers, phrases, hearts, and even obscenities, with barely any rock left. You may even see some shattered liquor bottles too.

Austen Attaway, with the SCDNR, says the paint can be harmful to the environment.

“The litter, the paint, and all that, over time, it can wash away into the river” Attaway said.

The chemicals emitting from this paint, such as VOC, can damage the plants and wildlife.

Attaway says this has been a problem for the DNR since they acquired Bald Rock in 2001.

“It is a heritage preserve, which means that it is owned to protect the rare plants, and animals, and geologic features,” said Attaway.

Russell says the architecture department has been working on this for a year.

“Trying to find the balance of how get people here but also how to use it responsibly,” said Russell.

Volunteers, like “Friends of Bald Rock,” have already been helping remove the graffiti, but visitors keep adding more. Attaway says it will be a long process.

“The paints there. It’s going to wash away, whether it be rain or pressure washing,” Attaway said, “We’re just using water. It’s just kind of speeding up the process.”

Russell reminds visitors that graffiti is against the law. And there are signs, at the entrance of the preserve, explaining fines to discourage painters and litterers. It just hasn’t been enough.

“We’re going to have to figure out some strategies that work—probably a combination of cleaning, and also, how do we adjust people’s mindset when they get here,” Russell said.

Find out how to help pressure wash or pick up trash here.

