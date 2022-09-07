Girls on the Run Upstate starts again next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Developing confidence and life skills through physical activity-- that’s been the goal for Girls on the Run Upstate the last 16 years.

The program meets twice a week for ten weeks throughout 40 locations in the Upstate and it all starts Monday.

Every year, Girls on the Run helps around 1,000 Upstate girls in grades 3-8 develop coping strategies, focus on mental health, and lace up a pair of sneakers.

All the lessons learned come in handy November 19 when the fall session ends with bi-annual Girls on the Run 5k.

Organizers say the program leaves a lasting impact on attendees.

“97 percent of girls learn critical life skills such as managing emotions, how to stand up for themselves, stand up for others, set boundaries in their lives,” said Mary Ann Cleland, council director. “These are [skills] they will use throughout the program season, with friends, with family, with other people, but long after the season concludes.”

Cleland says teaching girls to be physically active at a young age, encourages more of them to be involved in high school and collegiate sports as well. Registration costs $150 per girl with financial aid available.

The season ending 5k is open to anyone and can be run or walked at your own pace. Organizers say the race is a great way to support the program if you don’t have time to coach.

To sign up to race, volunteer, or register a girl, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.