Greenville County Council decides where remaining $18 million ARP funds will go

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a long debate Tuesday night, Greenville County Council voted on final plans for the remaining $18 million dollars in American Rescue Plan money.

They already had three projects in mind, but despite that, Tuesday’s vote was anything but quick and easy. Council members had a long discussion before making a decision. It went back to the non-profit debate. Should they give money to some of the non-profits asking for it?

Before coming to a decision, several council members suggested they cut from one project in order to give to organizations they think deserve it.

Safe Harbor, the non-profit that serves domestic violence victims and their families, went before council again, asking for $250,000 to go towards their new shelter project. Also, members from the Center for Educational Equity took a swing by asking the council for $450,000. During the discussion two council members made motions to give those two non-profits what they’ve asked for. Both motions failed. Then another motion came asking to pause the vote and create a formal application process where non-profits can request the ARP dollars, but that also failed.

In the end, council voted to move forward with giving the remaining $18 million towards three projects.

Samantha Tucker with Safe Harbor says they’re disappointed, because for a moment they thought they might actually get the funding they need.

“Overall it was a very frustrating process. We felt like we were being considered but then in the end the council preferred to put all the money into one large project” said Tucker, the Grants Director & Interim Co-Executive Director for Safe Harbor.

The projects that will get the money are Prisma Health’s North Greenville hospital to re-open the emergency room which closed due to the pandemic. They allocated $13 million out of the $18 million for that project.

In addition $3 million will go towards sewer repairs in two neighborhoods and the $2 million over will be for the new emergency operations center at McAlister Square.

Safe Harbor will continue raising funds for their new shelter. Tuesday was the final vote but there was still some concern over the feasibility of the North Greenville ER---council will be talking more in detail about that at the next committee meeting. We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.