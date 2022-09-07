Greer man admits to sexually assaulting child, solicitor says

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer man has been sentenced to prison and probation after he admitted to sexually assaulting a child, according to Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette.

The solicitor said a 10-year-old victim’s sister reported the crime to Greer police on Dec. 28, 2019. At her forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Spartanburg, the victim described the sexual assault in detail.

In June of 2022, James Roy Bryant, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the solicitor said. On Sept. 6, 2022, a judge issued a 15-year prison sentence on the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and a consecutive 15-year prison sentence that was suspended to 5 years of probation on the third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges.

The solicitor added Bryant will have to register as a sex offender and be listed on the Central Registry of Abuse and Neglect. He will also be on lifetime GPS monitoring.

Bryant’s prior criminal record included convictions for possession of a controlled substance, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, probation revocation, and third-degree assault and battery.

