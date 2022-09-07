‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose.

The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.

“A shepherd’s number one job is to serve and we want to serve guests, our team and the community, said Dabo Swinney, Clemson University Head Football Coach and Shepherd Hotels Partner.

Rick Hayduk, Rich Davies and Dabo Sweeney created the first-of-it’s-kind hotel to give students in ClemsonLIFE an opportunity for post-secondary education programs.

The hotel features a restaurant, luxury bar and a rooftop terrace with views of campus and Death Valley stadium.

You can book your room online now.

