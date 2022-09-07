House ‘severely damaged’ after fire in Laurens County
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported.
The department said the house was severely damaged.
