House ‘severely damaged’ after fire in Laurens County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported.

The department said the house was severely damaged.

Caption

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joro spiders are popping up in the Upstate.
‘Parachuting’ spiders found in the Upstate
Joro spiders are popping up in the Upstate.
Joro spiders are in the Upstate
Rockstar Cheek closes its doors
Rockstar Cheer closes its doors
Coroner responding to crash on Hwy. 56
Coroner responding to crash on Hwy. 56
Crews respond to house fire in Laurens County
Crews respond to house fire in Laurens County