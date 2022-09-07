Isolated storms through Friday before heavier rain this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Staying summerlike in early-September, with more pop-up storms through the rest of the week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Isolated storms Wednesday - Friday. Time to dry out after heavy weekend rain.

A little cooler for Thursday and Friday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been declared for this Saturday and Sunday for periods of heavy rain and a flood risk.

Tropics remain active, but nothing threatening the U.S.

A mix of sun and clouds continue on Wednesday afternoon, and with a cold front back overhead, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will fire up. The presence of the front leads to slightly more numerous storms compared to Tuesday, with a greater potential for heavy downpours during the afternoon and evening commute. With the ground still saturated from weekend rain, localized flooding is possible.

Storms settle down after sunset, leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies for the overnight period. Some patchy fog is possible by daybreak, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday continue the trend of sun & clouds, with isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Temperatures ease down slightly thanks to the cold front slowly drifting south. Expect readings to peak in the upper 70s to low 80s, while humidity levels remain high.

A system moves in and stalls over the area this weekend. That’s brings several rounds of rainfall into the area. Timing and intensity is yet to be determined, but 1-3 inches of rainfall looks likely, with locally higher amounts possible. Flood threat is elevated, especially west of I26. Rain arrives Saturday morning.

Rain likely Saturday (Fox Carolina)

Projected rainfall amounts Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11. (WHNS)

In the tropics, Danielle is holding on to hurricane strength. Models keep it in the open waters of the Atlantic, with no threat to the U.S. We also have Hurricane Earl which is heading north away from the Caribbean. It’s expected to become major category 3 hurricane of the season by the weekend. As of right now, it doesn’t pose a direct threat to land, but it’s one to keep a close eye on.

Forecast Track for Hurricane Earl as of 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 7. (WHNS)

