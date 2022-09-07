Kia America warns of vehicle’s fire risk after 6 incidents reported

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kia America recently recommended owners of select Model Year 2020-2022 Kia Tellurides to park their cars outside and away from structures because of accessories recalled due to the risk of fire.

Officials said an accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships could allow moisture into the harness module and cause it to short circuit. They added that this electrical short could cause the vehicle to catch fire.

According to officials, there have been 5 “smoldering/melting” incidents and one fire related to the recall.

In total, 36,417 model year 2020-2022 Kia Telluride were impacted by the recall. Officials said they are developing a repair and will let owners of these vehicles know when they can bring their car to a dealership to get fixed.

In addition to the recall, Kia America stopped selling these models per federal regulations.

Owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their car is under the recall.

