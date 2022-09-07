Man charged with unlawful possession of firearm in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to police, officers responded to a man with a gun call at the apartments on Spring Street at around 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once on scene, police found a man matching the description sitting on the porch of unit 103.

Police arrested 30-year-old Tevin Hill and found a Taurus 9mm G3 handgun with an aftermarket extended magazine in a backpack which was within reaching distance of the suspect.

Officers said the gun was fully loaded with a round in the chamber.

Hill was taken to the Johnson Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

