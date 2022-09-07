NCDOT: Mitchell Co. crash cleanup could take up to 24 hours

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash that has caused a highway in Mitchell County to shut down until Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened on Highway 226 near Highway 197 in Bakersville.

Officials issued the following detours:

Drivers coming from Tennessee to NC wishing to access Burnsville must continue on I-26 to Exit 9, US-19 East. Follow US-19 East roughly 29 miles to access Highway 226. Drivers will then turn left onto Highway 226 and proceed north for 9.4 miles to access Highway 261 in Bakersville.

Drivers heading west on Highway 226 from Spruce Pine must continue on Highway 226 as it turns into Highway 261 and passes through Bakersville. Continue north on Highway 261 for 14.8 miles to Fork Mountain Road and take a left. Go west for 4.2 miles and take another left onto Highway 226. Drivers should then go 1.5 miles and take a right onto Harrell Hill Road and go 3.3 miles to get onto Highway 197.

NCDOT said the cleanup will likely extend into Thursday.

