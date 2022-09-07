Officials: Spartanburg County store operator failed to report more than $740K

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue says 50-year-old Pinakin Patel was arrested after failing to report more than $740,000 in sales at an Upstate convenience store.

SCDOR says Patel was charged with three counts of tax evasion.

Officials say that Patel operated Spartanburg Combo Stop 1, LLC. He’s accused of evading $48,255 in state Sales Tax by failing to report the sales.

SCDOR says that if convicted, Patel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count, plus the cost of prosecution.

He is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.