Person of interest in missing woman’s case used substance to kill Upstate man, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who was named a person of interest in an Oconee County woman’s disappearance is now charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to a separate investigation.

Kevin Maler, who is currently behind bars serving time for a drug conviction, is charged in connection with the 2019 death of 32-year-old Kevin Craig.

According to investigators, Maler injected or gave Craig an unknown substance that killed him. Maler returned to Craig’s house multiple times to check to make sure he was dead, the sheriff said.

Deputies would not release what the substance was yet, because they said that information is critical to the investigation.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the sheriff said he believes Maler killed Craig because of incriminating information he knew.

Maler has been named a person of interest in the disappearance of Faith Roach in February 2019.

Faith Roach has been missing since 2019. (Provided by family)

The sheriff said their investigation into Roach’s disappearance is not focused solely on Maler, but no other persons of interest have been named at this time.

The sheriff also confirmed Maler was an acquaintance of Joshua Ivester, who went missing in February 2021. However, investigators have not confirmed a connection between Maler and Ivester’s disappearance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family speaks out for first time since person of interest named in woman’s disappearance

During the press conference where the sheriff announced the new charges against Maler, he also announced the arrests of two other suspects accused of withholding or giving false information during the investigation into Faith Roach’s disappearance.

Deputies said 19-year-old Shianna Jade Turner withheld evidence in the case. The sheriff would not disclose the nature of the evidence.

Turner is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond. When she is released, she will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Shianna Turner (Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Markus Walters, 51, was arrested and charged with perjury after deputies say he gave false information during the investigation. According to arrest warrants, he lied saying he was present during the commission of a crime and had knowledge about the case.

Markus Walters (Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

The investigation into Roach’s disappearance is ongoing.

“I’m still hopeful she’s going to walk into this room tomorrow,” Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said, but acknowledged he believes the chances of that are slim.

He believes more people know the truth about what happened to Roach and it is critical for them to come forward.

