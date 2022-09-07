Prisma Health offering new at-home medical kits

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health is launching innovative medical exam kits to give patients better access to healthcare from the comfort of their homes.

TytoCare Medical Exam Kit is a lightweight and portable medical exam kit. It pairs with your smartphone which allows you to easily send detailed medical information or other videos to your doctors.

With these tools, Prisma Health says your provider can use the information gathered from the device to provide you with a diagnosis and offer a treatment plan and prescription if needed.

Prisma Health says the device will help elevate care and offer more convenience.

Prisma Health is the first health system in South Carolina to offer the kit.

You can purchase a TytoCare Medical Exam Kit through Prisma Health here.

