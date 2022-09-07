Prisma Health offering new at-home medical kits

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health is launching innovative medical exam kits to give patients better access to healthcare from the comfort of their homes.

TytoCare Medical Exam Kit is a lightweight and portable medical exam kit. It pairs with your smartphone which allows you to easily send detailed medical information or other videos to your doctors.

With these tools, Prisma Health says your provider can use the information gathered from the device to provide you with a diagnosis and offer a treatment plan and prescription if needed.

Prisma Health says the device will help elevate care and offer more convenience.

Prisma Health is the first health system in South Carolina to offer the kit.

You can purchase a TytoCare Medical Exam Kit through Prisma Health here.

MORE NEWS: Greenville County Council decides where remaining $18 million ARP funds will go

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One person dies in Greenville County crash
One person dies in Greenville County crash
Prisma's new at home medical kit
Prisma's new at home medical kit
Tony Boseman was found after a search that lasted multiple days
Deputies locate missing uncle of late Upstate actor
generic crash
Crash in Greenville County kills one person on Tuesday night