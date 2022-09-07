SC lowers age requirement for corrections officers, Greenville County hopes to fill positions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Getting and keeping good staff is a challenge for many employers right now and law enforcement is no different. The Greenville County Detention Center has battled with staff shortages for 2 years now, even having to close the juvenile facility because of it. Now, a change in state law might just open the door they need to reach full staff again.

“People don’t think about it when they drive past this place that we have 1,300 to 1,400 residents here and we have to meet their basic needs on a daily basis” said Lt. Kevin Roberts, the hiring and recruiting manager at the Greenville Detention Center.

In order to meet those needs, Lt. Roberts says the detention center needs staff, which is a challenge to find right now.

“We’ve had to make some adjustments in order to make sure that we staff the facility as best as we can,” he said.

Back this Spring the Greenville Department of Public Safety says they had to close the Juvenile Detention Center because they were down staff in the main center. Back then they had about 70 detention officer openings. Right now, they have around 50 openings.

“I believe our staffing numbers are starting to come back up. So of course, we would like for them to grow a little bit more,” said Lt. Roberts.

And the new state law might help. South Carolina recently dropped the age requirement to work as a correctional officer from 21 down to 18. That’s allowed Greenville to hire a few 20 year old’s on staff already.

“It’s not really the age category that we’re looking for the maturity levels” he said.

They’re about 55 officers away from full staff. But getting officers is only half the battle, they have to keep them too. They also raised the starting salary of a detention officer to a range of $42,234 to $48,570.

“We have people that work here, they used to work in maintenance, people used to be schoolteachers. people used to work in the medical field work in retail, you know, it’s all different types of people” said Lt. Roberts.

Spartanburg County also raised their salary just last month to a range of $42,384 with no experience to $47,791 thousand a year.

The Greenville Detention Center added 23 new officers just last week and their goal is to continue that trend and reach full staff by the end of the year. It doesn’t take much to qualify for the job. Click here to apply.

Minimum qualifications:

At least 18 years of age

A US citizen

Possess a high school diploma or equivalent

Possess a valid driver’s license

Clear FBI/SLED background check

Must be able to successfully complete pre-employment testing & health assessment

Must be available to work any assigned shifts

More information on Spartanburg’s applications can be found on their website.

