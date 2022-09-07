State Fair discount tickets available now

SC State Fair
SC State Fair(SC State Fair)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Discount admission tickets for the South Carolina State Fair are available now.

You can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance.

The State Fair will return on October 12 and will be open until October 23, according to officials.

Discount tickets are $10 per person and discount ride vouchers are $30 per person.

You can buy discount tickets by clicking here, or by visiting a participating Circle K location now through October 11.

