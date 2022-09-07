Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Tuesday.

Police were called to First and Second streets around 6 p.m. after a victim was shot in the stomach. The victim drove himself to Prisma Health’s campus in Laurens and he was later airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses said after the shooting, the suspect entered the woods nearby. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene so their canine unit could assist with tracking the suspect.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers said when they searched the wooded area later, they found a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun.

The teen was charged with attempted murder, robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His name has not been released due to his age.

The victim underwent surgery and is recovering.

