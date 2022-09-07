Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Laurens

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Tuesday.

Police were called to First and Second streets around 6 p.m. after a victim was shot in the stomach. The victim drove himself to Prisma Health’s campus in Laurens and he was later airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses said after the shooting, the suspect entered the woods nearby. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene so their canine unit could assist with tracking the suspect.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers said when they searched the wooded area later, they found a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun.

The teen was charged with attempted murder, robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His name has not been released due to his age.

The victim underwent surgery and is recovering.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County.
Woman, dog killed in Anderson County house fire
Anderson County coroner Greg Shore
Coroner says woman, dog killed in Anderson County fire
Tevin Hill, 30
Man charged with unlawful possession of firearm in Laurens
Tryon Film Festival broadening its scope with new competition categories