Tryon Film Festival broadening its scope with new competition categories

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The world-renowned Tryon International Film Festival enters its eighth season this October 7, 8, and 9. Festival representatives say they are expanding competition categories by adding two new categories: Full-Length and Short Animation.

Representatives also say they want to focus more on “quality,” rather than “quantity,” and are reducing the number of films from more than 65, to 52.

Co-founder Beau Menetre says “We’ll have a solid roster of very diverse films that will run the gamut of the eight categories.” Representatives say established competition categories include: Full-Length Feature, Full-Length Documentary, Short Documentary, Short Dramatic, Student Film, and Sabian Award for Human Rights and Dignity.”

Menetre also mentions another way this year’s festival is unique. He says, “...We’re taking the Opening Gala to the streets of Tryon. It will be a mostly outdoor party this year, right downtown. We’re going to put up big tents, bring out the live music, have great food and drinks, and, like we do every year, have a wonderful time seeing old friends, making new friends, and celebrating the art of cinema in Tryon.”

And here’s another reason to check out this festival – even if you’re not buying tickets! Festival representatives say they’re offering educational, cinema-related classes to the general public for free!

For a full list of scheduled workshops, panels, and discussions, as well as ticket prices and much more, visit The Tryon International Film Festival website.

