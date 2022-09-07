Upstate native serving aboard Navy’s newest warship

Caroline Anascavage
Caroline Anascavage(Navy Outreach)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, V.A. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate native is serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Seaman Caroline Anascavage, a Piedmont native and Woodmont High School grad, joined the Navy one year ago. Today, she serves as a culinary specialist aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale.

“I joined the Navy to start my own life,” said Anascavage. “I wanted to make my own plans for my career.”

Anascavage says she relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Piedmont to succeed in the military. These lessons have helped her while serving aboard USS Fort Lauderdale.

Serving in the Navy means Anascavage is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy, according to the Navy.

The Navy says as Anascavage and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“It’s an honor to serve in the Navy because I get to protect my own people,” added Anascavage.

MORE NEWS: Rockstar Cheer closing gym ‘indefinitely’ amid lawsuits

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

James Roy Bryant
Greer man admits to sexually assaulting child, solicitor says
Kevin Maler was named a person of interest in the disappearance of Faith Roach.
Deputies: Suspect killed Upstate man, named person of interest in woman’s disappearance
120 year old Greenville co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
120 year old Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
120 year old Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms