Upstate native serving aboard Navy’s newest warship

NORFOLK, V.A. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate native is serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Seaman Caroline Anascavage, a Piedmont native and Woodmont High School grad, joined the Navy one year ago. Today, she serves as a culinary specialist aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale.

“I joined the Navy to start my own life,” said Anascavage. “I wanted to make my own plans for my career.”

Anascavage says she relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Piedmont to succeed in the military. These lessons have helped her while serving aboard USS Fort Lauderdale.

Serving in the Navy means Anascavage is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy, according to the Navy.

The Navy says as Anascavage and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“It’s an honor to serve in the Navy because I get to protect my own people,” added Anascavage.

MORE NEWS: Rockstar Cheer closing gym ‘indefinitely’ amid lawsuits

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.