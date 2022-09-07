Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.

Stolen 1955 Chevrolet B55
Stolen 1955 Chevrolet B55(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area.

According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight between Sep. 1 and 2.

If you’ve seen this car or know anything that could help deputies find it, contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

