Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area.
According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight between Sep. 1 and 2.
If you’ve seen this car or know anything that could help deputies find it, contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
