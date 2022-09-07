WATCH: Upstate representative responds to abortion comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate representative recently responded to criticism he received for comments he made during the House debate over a bill restricting abortions in South Carolina.

Representatives were arguing over putting exceptions in the bill for rape and incest when one Republican lawmaker said he was concerned about child rape victims not having options. The lawmaker also brought up a hypothetical situation where a child was raped by her father.

Following this, Representative Doug Gilliam, whose district is in Laurens and Union Counties, argued that rape victims can consider options other than abortion.

“I’ll say this, there is a morning after pill that stops probably before conception, and you know that’s available in Walmart, Gilliam said. “You don’t have to have a prescription to do that. You could’ve had a D&C depending on when they took her to the hospital.”

When asked who would drive her to the store to get the morning-after pill, Gilliam said, “the ambulance” or “the hospital when she’s there.”

We reached out to Gilliam on Tuesday, and he said he feels like he’s being attacked over his comments. He added that he was trying to emphasize that rape victims should get medical attention as soon as possible and that there are other options other than abortion.

