5 arrested after shooting at deputies during pursuit, charged with attempted murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men and a teen following a pursuit after shots were fired at deputies on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop at Hayne and Spring streets after recognizing a stolen white SUV at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies say the SUV was reported stolen on August 30 from the Marriott at 299 N. Church Street.

The driver of the SUV refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Once the pursuit passed Spartanburg Industrial Road, two of the suspects fired six to eight shots at the deputies with a handgun and rifle, but luckily the deputies were not hit.

Later, the driver of the SUV stopped at a café on Howard Street and all the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

At this time, deputies used a K9 officer who found two of the suspects while the Spartanburg police found the third suspect.

Deputies say the suspects were taken to the Sheriff’s Office and later confessed for their involvement in the morning incident and they identified two other suspects.

According to deputies, the two other suspects were arrested and also confessed.

Deputies say all five suspects confessed to the following:

A burglary at the Smart Cash Pawn Shop in Whitney on September 6

An attempted burglary at the Camp Croft Trading Company

Burglaries to Apple Auto Rental on Venture Drive and the Subway on Southport Road earlier last night before the pursuit

Two shootings at two different apartment complexes in the city on September 6

A robbery and shooting at an apartment complex in the county on September 4

Deputies say the Sheriff’s Office and the Spartanburg Police Department have active investigations of these incidents and as those investigations are completed, more warrants will be signed.

Deputies charged 18-year-old Kanye Antoine Cromer-Hines, 20-year-old Walter Lee Long, III, 20-year-old Dorian Samir Petty, 17-year-old Nyjawon Jaymez Jamaine Williams and a 16-year-old with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 16 year old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Since Long was the driver of the stolen vehicle, he is also charged with failure to stop, deputies say.

Petty and Williams are charged with possession of a stolen firearm since they were the ones who shot at deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say one of the weapons was stolen from the city and the other was stolen from the pawn shop burglary in Whitney.

The Sheriff’s Office says Williams is also charged with malicious damage since he vandalized one of our interrogation rooms once he was taken to the office. Even though he is only 17, he was charged as an adult due to the severity of his offenses.

The Four adult suspects will have bond hearings on Friday, Sept. 9.

