Billy Graham Evangelistic Association release statement on Queen Elizabeth’s passing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The President and the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Franklin Graham has released a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She has been a symbol of stability and steadfastness for the United Kingdom for 70 years, and I’m asking people to join me in praying for the royal family and the people of the UK.

“I will always appreciate her example of leadership and her life of integrity. I’m especially grateful for the Queen’s friendship with my father Billy Graham. He cherished their friendship that was built on a shared love for Jesus Christ and belief in God’s Word. My father had the privilege of meeting with the Queen more than a dozen times, and she was a gracious host, inviting my parents to visit Buckingham Palace on several occasions. My father said he found Queen Elizabeth ‘to be a woman of rare modesty and character,’ and made a pledge to pray for her and her family every day. He also appreciated how she often talked about Jesus Christ during her public addresses—there was never any question about where she placed her faith. Queen Elizabeth once said, ‘I draw strength from the message of hope in the Christian gospel.’

“The Queen was a friend to my father, but more importantly, she was a true friend of the Christian faith. She will be profoundly missed.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.