Crash causes Highway 9 to shut down in Boiling Springs, troopers say
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash has caused all lanes to shut down in Boiling Springs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 9 near Rogers Commerce Boulevard at 11:52 a.m.
Injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of them at this time.
Troopers are working to clear the scene.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: Bus carrying students involved in crash in Pickens Co.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.