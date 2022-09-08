Crash causes Highway 9 to shut down in Boiling Springs, troopers say

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash has caused all lanes to shut down in Boiling Springs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 9 near Rogers Commerce Boulevard at 11:52 a.m.

Injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of them at this time.

Troopers are working to clear the scene.

