Dabo agrees to ‘new, enhanced’ contract with Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney agreed to a new contract with the university that extends through the 2031 football season.

Clemson’s athletics director Graham Neff announced the agreement on Thursday morning. The board of trustees reportedly approved $115 million for Swinney’s new contract.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President Clements to ensure we can continue to build on a firm foundation, as Clemson football and Coach Swinney’s leadership are a key driver for our university,” Neff said. “Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated, and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon.”

Swinney has led the Tigers to two of the university’s three national titles. This is Swinney’s 14th full season as head coach.

“This agreement is representative of what has been collectively built here and the success we’ve had both academically and athletically,” Swinney said. “It is a reflection of the ALL IN commitment of so many people, including our players, our staff, our fans, our administration and our University leadership. While I am certainly proud of our accomplishments on the field, the most rewarding part remains the relationships forged within this program and the ability to positively impact those around us.

“I do not take for granted the Clemson Family’s unwavering love and support and its faith in our program to carry out that mission every day. It is a blessing to be your head coach and to call Clemson our home.”

