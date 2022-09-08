Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville County

Haley Taylor, 12
Haley Taylor, 12(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to deputies, Haley Taylor was last seen at around 4 p.m. at East Lee and Tiffany Lane at a bus stop.

Taylor is five-feet-three inches tall, weighs 80 pounds with long black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with blue jeans, white tennis shoes and carrying a black bookbag.

If anyone sees Taylor, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

