Luke Combs to play Bank of America Stadium in 2023

It’s one of 16 stadiums across North America that he’ll be playing next year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Country superstar Luke Combs will make a stop in Charlotte as part of his 2023 world tour.

The “Hurricane” singer will perform at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2023, a Thursday announcement stated.

It’s one of 16 stadiums across North America that he’ll be playing next year, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium, according to a news release.

Tickets for the North American dates, which will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb, will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

Combs’ latest album, “Growin’ Up,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this past June, the release stated. It’s his third studio album following 2019′s “What You See is What You Get,” and his debut “This One’s For You.”

More information on the tour can be found on his official website.

