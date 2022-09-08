Medshore to host EMS job fairs in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Medshore Ambulance announced plans to host two job fairs to hire multiple positions.

Both job fairs will take place at Medshore Ambulance’s main station in Anderson located at 1009 North Fant Street from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. The first will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and the second will be Thursday, Sept. 15.

Medshore said there are entry-level positions that require no previous EMS experience and tenured EMS professionals and tenured EMS professionals with scaled compensation based on certifications and experience.

The positions available include the following:

Drivers

EMT students

EMTs

Paramedics

