SCHP: Bus carrying students involved in crash in Pickens Co.

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

Highway Patrol said a car was heading on Highway 178 when a school bus turned left onto Highway 178 from Betty Drive. The car then ran into the side of the bus and caused the road to be blocked for a couple of hours.

The School District of Pickens County said the bus driver and three students on board were all unharmed.

Highway Patrol also mentioned the driver of the car was uninjured.

