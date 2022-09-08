SCHP: Bus carrying students involved in crash in Pickens Co.

School bus crash, generic
School bus crash, generic(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

Highway Patrol said a car was heading on Highway 178 when a school bus turned left onto Highway 178 from Betty Drive. The car then ran into the side of the bus and caused the road to be blocked for a couple of hours.

The School District of Pickens County said the bus driver and three students on board were all unharmed.

Highway Patrol also mentioned the driver of the car was uninjured.

MORE NEWS: Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and...
Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire
One person dies in Greenville County crash
Coroner identifies woman who ran off road, hit tree in Taylors
Medshore to host EMS job fairs in Anderson
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Dabo agrees to ‘new, enhanced’ contract with Clemson