Sheriff says 2 deputies fired after ‘reckless’ incident at Laurens County jail

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The sheriff of Laurens County held a press conference to announce the termination of two sheriff’s office employees.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said the two deputies were fired immediately after an incident on April 21 at the Laurens County Detention Center, which he described as “reckless” and “unprofessional.”

Reynolds asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the incident independently and said the two deputies are being charged.

“We hold our people accountable just like we hold our county accountable,” the sheriff said. “Their conduct violated everything I stand for.”

