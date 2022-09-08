Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County.

Project lifesaver is a device that allows you to track where your loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s are in case they wander off. Due to funding and a lack of participation, the service is ending.

The tracking device goes around your loved one’s wrist or ankle and only the agency in charge of the program is able to take it on or off to change the battery.

Project lifesaver is run by the sheriff’s office in Spartanburg, Laurens, Oconee, Cherokee, and other counties but in Greenville County, it’s run by Greenville City Fire Department through grants from Bon Secours Health.

The fire department said the program was transitioning over to the sheriff’s office but due to the small number of families involved in the program, officials decided to end it.

The program will continue in other parts of the Upstate.

MORE NEWS: COPE awareness in Greenville County saving lives, offering free Narcan

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.