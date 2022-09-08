‘Well done, Your Majesty:’ South Carolina leaders react to queen’s death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Leaders in South Carolina are reacting to the death of the longest-serving monarch in Britain’s history, Queen Elizabeth II.

Senator Lindsey Graham:

“When she was 21 years old, the Queen famously said: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

“As it turned out, she was blessed with a long life and kept her word to faithfully serve her people. As a woman of strong faith, she is now in the hands of a loving God.

“When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, the combination of longevity, impeccable character, and incredible leadership over seven decades of war and peace is likely never to be seen again.

“Well done, Your Majesty – Rest in Peace.”

Senator Tim Scott:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and my prayers go out to the Windsor family and all the people of the United Kingdom who are mourning her death. As the longest serving British monarch, her seven decades of steadfast leadership and commitment to building strong relationships with American leaders will be pillars of her larger than life legacy.”

Congressman Jeff Duncan:

“The Queen has remained a symbol of strength and fortitude during her monumental seven-decade reign. I am inspired by her love of country and faithful devotion, and her presence will be profoundly missed. Queen Elizabeth II’s grace and poise have been a constant for the United Kingdom during her ninety-six years of life, from her time serving in the military in World War II to reigning as monarch for an unprecedented seventy years. I especially admired her strong and genuine faith in Jesus Christ and her steadfastness in her role as head of the Church of England. During her lifetime and as Queen, she established relationships with American Presidents and has been a close ally and friend to the United States. Our prayers are with Queen Elizabeth II’s family and the United Kingdom as they grieve the loss of an incredible woman who led an extraordinary life.”

