Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home

A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.(Source: WJZ/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — A spokesman for a northeastern Maryland sheriff’s office says deputies called to a home for a report of a shooting have found five bodies.

The Cecil Whig reports that Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes says five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills on Friday morning.

Holmes says deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies.

He says officials received a report that multiple people were shot.

Holmes says investigators are still inside the house. He says there’s no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Haley Taylor, 12
Missing Greenville County 12-year-old found safe
John Terry Poole
Deputies: Missing 84-year-old Greenville County man found safe
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
LIVE: Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing
There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal