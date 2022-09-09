Byrnes football creating early season success

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final scores have been one sided.

“Yeah, we thought we had a chance to be pretty good because of our team speed and just how hard these guys have worked in the offseason.”

Byrnes has been putting on a show.

“It’s really the whole team,” Kyai Cook, Byrnes senior receiver, said. “You can’t stop 11 people. Really the whole team.”

And the Rebels offense is leading the way.

“It’s a good offense because like we got so many players that like are important to the offense. We don’t got nobody that’s like not important. Everyone’s important in our offense.”

Byrnes has made putting up points look easy. Through 3 games, the team is averaging over 50 points per game.

“It’s a lot of fun you feel me? I love seeing my team scoring. They love seeing when I’m scoring you feel me? We all just a team. We all really just love each other.”

Their collection of talent certainly makes the difference. But, what truly powers this standout group is a tight bond.

“There’s no secret man. It starts with loving each other. Our core values are love, work, discipline, belief and grit. If they embrace those, the rest takes care of itself. But, you’ve got to love each other first. That sounds cliché and corny, but it’s the truth.”

With that great connection on and off the field, the Rebels are confident they can achieve their goals.

“A very great team. I feel like it’s a state bound team. Because this years team’s chemistry way better than last years team. I feel like that puts a key factor in why we’re scoring so high or we’re keeping our points low scoring on us.”

