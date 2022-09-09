Community garden helping neighbors in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of land on the campus of Upstate Circle of Friends is being transformed into a community garden.

“If you could imagine not having transportation and having to get on a city bus in the heat and travel approximately, well in this particular area, in one direction probably four and a half miles before you see a grocery store,” said Maranatha Farms & Wellness Executive Director Curtis Miller.

Sun, soil, and seeds are some of the only items needed at the garden that is located in a food desert and growing produce like collard greens, squash, tomatoes, peppers, and more.

“This is a big, big problem. Food insecurity and the health of the communities that are underserved,” explained Miller.

While the produce that is grown at the garden eventually is sold at a Farmer’s Market, the mission is much bigger.

The goal of the community garden is to be able to teach neighbors how to grow on their own.

“We also want to make sure there will be opportunities for nutritional education, people know how they can really access the food and they can make the most nutritious types of food that they find of their plates, and their tables, and their homes,” said Sustaining Way Executive Director Michael Brown.

This particular garden has plans to grow by creating an outdoor kitchen and they offer volunteer opportunities.

“We are involved in systemic change and that that change is going to be lasting if we all pitch in and get back to the concepts of community, which these opportunities do afford,” explained Brown.

