Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr.

These are the 2 @CobbSheriff deputies shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night

Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children.

Additional details about the shooting were revealed during the press conference.

According to officials, the deputies went to the home around 7:45 p.m. with an arrest warrant.

They were in the process of arresting Christopher Cook in the driveway of the Marietta home when Christopher Golden confronted them with a gun.

The deputies reportedly ordered Golden to drop the gun. He did not and there was an exchange of a gunfire and both deputies were struck.

Golden then barricaded himself inside the home.

Suspect charged with murder in the deaths of two @CobbSheriff deputies makes his first appearance in court.

"The men and women in law enforcement do this job knowing on the front end that they may have to give their life. They do it to avenge violence. They do it to seek justice for victims."

Chief Stuart VanHoozer - Cobb County Police Department @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/5aDKmnsVjV — shon gables (@shongables) September 9, 2022

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men arrested after two deputies were killed Thursday night.

CCSO says Christopher James Cook Jr., 32, and Christopher Patrick Golden, 29, made their first appearance at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center at 4 p.m. Bond was denied for both men.

According to jail records obtained by CBS46, Golden faces two counts of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault against an Officer.

Meanwhile, Cook faces a number of theft charges including three counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Theft by Deception and a misdemeanor Theft by Receiving Stolen Property charge. Jail records indicate his listed home address matches the location of the scene where the two deputies were fatally shot.

The two deputies were killed after they went to a home in Marietta to serve a warrant for a failure to appear in court. During the incident, one deputy was struck in the head and died at the scene while the other was hit in the pelvic area. That deputy was pronounced deceased at Kennestone Hospital.

CCSO Sheriff Craig Ownes called the incident an “ambush.”

According to neighbors in the area, more than a dozen agencies responded to the scene on 2474 Hampton Glen Court and a standoff ensued.

The standoff ended several hours later at around 12:15 a.m. Friday with the suspect taken into custody “without incident.” The other suspect was arrested near the area. The two were transported to Cobb County Jail where they await their first court appearance, scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

At 12:30 a.m., Sheriff Owens called a press conference where he detailed the events that took place, noting that this was the first time in more than 30 years that two deputies were killed in the line of duty. He added that Gov. Brian Kemp called to offer his condolences and the state’s support.

The Cobb County Police Department is leading the investigation and the Cobb County District Attorney Fynn D. Broady, Jr., has released the following statement:

“We extend our sincere condolences and prayers to the families of the two sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty, the Cobb Sheriff’s Office, and the Cobb law enforcement community. This remains an open and active investigation. As such, we have no further comment at this time.”

Cobb County is the second agency to lose officers while serving warrants.

