Deputies need help identifying suspect after shooting

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies need help to identify a suspect after a shooting.

According to deputies, two people were shot at the Stop A Minit gas station at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man photographed above is behind the shooting.

If anyone has information about this man, call the Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip at www.crimesc.com

