Deputies need help identifying suspect after shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies need help to identify a suspect after a shooting.

According to deputies, two people were shot at the Stop A Minit gas station at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man photographed above is behind the shooting.

If anyone has information about this man, call the Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip at www.crimesc.com

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.