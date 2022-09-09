Fatal shooting of 2 Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies | What we know

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot and killed on the evening of Sept. 8. Here is what we know so far:

Two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrive in Marietta to serve a warrant for a “theft by deception” charge at a home near John Ward Road and Hampton Glen Drive in the Hampton Glen subdivision.

Deputies were attempting to arrest Christopher Cook in the driveway of the home when confronted by Christopher Golden, who was armed with a gun.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m.

One deputy was struck in the head, another in the pelvic area. A deputy was able to call for help.

Neighbor reports hearing sirens from multiple police vehicles arriving in the neighborhood.

Officers from more than a dozen agencies respond to the scene and a standoff begins with someone inside of a home.

One deputy was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other deputy died as he is being transported to Kennestone Hospital.

An ambulance, followed by multiple police vehicles, left the neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m.

The standoff ends several hours later at around 12:15 a.m. with both suspects in custody.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens holds press conference at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday to provide details about the incident. Several other sheriffs from metro Atlanta are in attendance.

The deputies have not been identified. Sheriff Owens indicates they were with the sheriff’s office for at least 5 years and were married.

The suspects are being held at Cobb County Jail.

The names of the suspects have not been released. They are expected to make their first appearance in court this afternoon.

These are the first two deputies to be killed in the line of duty in more than 30 years.

The Cobb County Police Department is responsible for investigating the incident.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office identifies the suspects as Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden.

The two suspects made their first appearance at around 4 p.m. Friday. They were denied bond.