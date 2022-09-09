Former Clemson football player joins new team

Tayquon Johnson
Tayquon Johnson(Laurens Police Department Facebook page)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced the former Clemson Tigers football player has joined their team.

Police say Tayquon Johnson will join the department as a police officer.

Johnson was a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion in 2019 and 2020.

Coach Dabo Swinny had this to say about his offensive lineman:

“Very proud of Tayquon. His story and his abilities to overcome it is amazing. He is so well equipped through his journey of life. I have no doubt that he is going to be very successful.” Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell was also quoted as saying: “I was very impressed with the vision of Officer Johnson and his commitment to give back to help others. He has an amazing story! He is a person that comes from humble beginnings that has made significant accomplishments in his life so far. He has a servant’s heart and I look for him to accomplish great things and change many lives for the better while serving as a Police Officer.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Palmetto Moon
Palmetto Moon offers gameday essentials this football season
GOP officials say Krystle Matthews’ comments that were leaked by “Project Veritas” were racist.
Lowcountry rep. reacts to leaked audio: ‘I said what I said’
Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 29 years old, of Converse, SC, pleaded guilty in Spartanburg...
Former Spartanburg caregiver gets 30 days in jail for stealing pain meds from vulnerable patients
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County