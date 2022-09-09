Former Clemson football player joins new team

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced the former Clemson Tigers football player has joined their team.

Police say Tayquon Johnson will join the department as a police officer.

Johnson was a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion in 2019 and 2020.

Coach Dabo Swinny had this to say about his offensive lineman:

“Very proud of Tayquon. His story and his abilities to overcome it is amazing. He is so well equipped through his journey of life. I have no doubt that he is going to be very successful.” Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell was also quoted as saying: “I was very impressed with the vision of Officer Johnson and his commitment to give back to help others. He has an amazing story! He is a person that comes from humble beginnings that has made significant accomplishments in his life so far. He has a servant’s heart and I look for him to accomplish great things and change many lives for the better while serving as a Police Officer.”

