Madworld Haunted Attractions reopening for 12th season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is almost here! Madworld, a popular haunted attraction, is reopening for it 12th season in the Upstate.

Gates open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 9.

The owners of Madworld said this year they’re debuting new features including a state-of-the-art gift shop, chainsaw house, Salem witch village, axe throwing and more.

Madworld is located on Country Manor Road in Piedmont.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.