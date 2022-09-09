Madworld Haunted Attractions reopening for 12th season

Spiked zombie at Madworld Haunted Attractions in Piedmont, SC
Spiked zombie at Madworld Haunted Attractions in Piedmont, SC
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is almost here! Madworld, a popular haunted attraction, is reopening for it 12th season in the Upstate.

Gates open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 9.

The owners of Madworld said this year they’re debuting new features including a state-of-the-art gift shop, chainsaw house, Salem witch village, axe throwing and more.

Madworld is located on Country Manor Road in Piedmont.

