“Only queen I’ve ever known,” Upstate british non-profit leader, reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Queen Elizabeth II’s death is certainly felt around the world, including here in the Upstate.

The Daughters of the British Empire is a non-profit made up of British-born women living in the upstate area. They collect and donate money to several local organizations for various causes. Thursday many of them were in mourning, from losing the queen they’ve always admired.

Marion Sprague’s home is like a little piece of Britain, right here in the upstate. Born in a small England town, she moved to the U.S. in 1973.

“When I left home I can always remember my mother saying to me, ‘I know you’re going to America to start a new life but I want you to know that in your heart of hearts you will always be English’ and I am” said Sprague, President of Daughters of the British Empire

Through all her years in the U.S, her admiration for Queen Elizabeth II hasn’t wavered.

“Everything about her she was so gracious and the smile, always the smile” she said.

As president of Daughters of the British Empire, Sprague made sure they lived up to the queen’s wishes.

“The queen had requested for her jubilee that trees and bushes be planted” she said.

So last Spring, they did just that. In addition to the local jubilee celebration, they planted a tree outside of Greer’s Center for the Arts, paying homage to Queen Elizabeth II’s request.

“Every chapter in the United States of the DBE also planted a tree” said Sprague.

Now, the tree also pays homage to her life.

“We were always told to respect and honor our queen and I always have. I’m just so sorry I never met her.” A life, Sprague says she’ll always cherish.

“I’ve had my cry, the only queen I’ve ever known.”

Daughters of the British Empire has have not made any formal plans to celebrate the queen’s life. But Sprague says they will soon be memorizing her in some way.

