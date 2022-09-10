2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning.

Deputies said they were called to Venu Restaurant at 1601 Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each.

The shooting took place around 5 a.m., deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no word on any suspect or motive behind the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Lowcountry rep. reacts to leaked audio: 'I said what I said'

