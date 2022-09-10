Bresee leads Tiger Walk ahead of home opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The traditional Tiger Walk was led by sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee Saturday.

Head coach Dabo Swinney gathered the team ahead of the walk, straying from his traditional role of leading the team through the Clemson faithful.

Bryan Bresee led the Tiger Walk today ahead of Clemson’s home opener. pic.twitter.com/NbKFsSRZ3c — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) September 10, 2022

Bresee’s little sister, Ella Bresee, is battling brain cancer. The team wore Ella Strong t-shirts in solidarity.

The Tigers kick-off against Furman at 3:30 p.m. tonight.

A really emotional scene for #Clemson's Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee). He leads the Tiger Walk today with the whole team wearing "Ella Strong" shirts in honor of his sister's battle with cancer. Such a cool showing of support. pic.twitter.com/DL2Picqxab — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) September 10, 2022

