Bresee leads Tiger Walk ahead of home opener

Bryan Bresee leads the Tiger Walk ahead of Clemson's home opener.
Bryan Bresee leads the Tiger Walk ahead of Clemson's home opener.(WHNS)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The traditional Tiger Walk was led by sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee Saturday.

Head coach Dabo Swinney gathered the team ahead of the walk, straying from his traditional role of leading the team through the Clemson faithful.

Bresee’s little sister, Ella Bresee, is battling brain cancer. The team wore Ella Strong t-shirts in solidarity.

The Tigers kick-off against Furman at 3:30 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler drops back to pass during the team's NCAA college...
No. 16 Arkansas to face new Gamecocks’ QB Spencer Rattler
Byrnes head football coach Reggie Shaw celebrates with his team after logging career win number...
Coach Shaw logs win number 100 in Byrnes 23-14 win over Greer
Byrnes head football coach Reggie Shaw celebrates with his team after logging career win number...
Coach Shaw logs 100th win after Byrnes beats Greer 23-14
Clemson holds parade ahead of home game
Clemson holds parade ahead of home game