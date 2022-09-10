Bresee leads Tiger Walk ahead of home opener
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The traditional Tiger Walk was led by sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee Saturday.
Head coach Dabo Swinney gathered the team ahead of the walk, straying from his traditional role of leading the team through the Clemson faithful.
Bresee’s little sister, Ella Bresee, is battling brain cancer. The team wore Ella Strong t-shirts in solidarity.
The Tigers kick-off against Furman at 3:30 p.m. tonight.
