Clemson defeats Furman in home opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson improved to 2-0 with a 35-12 win over Furman Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-of-27 passes for 231 yards and added 36 rushing yards. The junior spread the love, hitting Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Joseph Ngata, Anotonio Williams and E.J. Williams each for at least three receptions.

Furman brought a never ending fight to Death Valley that resulted in 384 total yards of offense. Narrowly outgaining the Tigers thanks to 256 passing yards. Paladins quarterback Tyler Huff went 30-for-39 passing for 256 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for another 25 yards.

The Tigers remain home to host Louisiana Tech next Saturday for Family Weekend. Furman travels to East Tennessee State for it’s second of three straight road games.

